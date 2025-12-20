Heinous crimes against women in the Capital have reduced by over 9% this year from 2024, as per data shared by the Delhi Police. Notably, a National Crime Records Bureau’s (NCRB) 2023 report showed that crimes against women are the highest in Delhi among all metropolitan cities. Crimes against women in ‘most unsafe mega city’ fall this yr

According to the data, rape cases went down from 1,919 in 2024 to 1,737 in 2025, reflecting a 9.48% reduction. The rape case disposal rate was logged at 97.06% this year as against 97.66% in 2024.

A sharper decline is seen in molestation of women cases, which fell from 1,897 to 1,591, marking a 16.13% drop. The molestation case disposal rate improved slightly from 93.67% to 93.97%.

Special commissioner of police (crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastava said that women’s safety has been a priority for the Delhi Police. “Whenever women approach a police station to lodge a complaint, it is registered immediately and action is initiated without delay. Various measures are being taken to reduce crimes against women,” he said.

According to NCRB, the number of crimes against women recorded in Delhi dipped by 5.7% in 2023 compared to the preceding year. Despite the decline, Delhi retained the grim distinction of being the most unsafe “mega city” for women for the third consecutive year, the report showed.

A total of 13,366 crimes against women were reported in the national capital last year -- more than double the figures of Mumbai (6,025) and Bengaluru (4,870), the next two cities on the list. NCRB defines “mega cities” as those with populations exceeding two million.