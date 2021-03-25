Criminal dead, another injured in gunfight with police near Delhi’s GTB hospital

An alleged criminal died and another was injured in an exchange of fire with the police in their bid to help a prisoner escape from custody near GTB Hospital in east Delhi around Thursday noon. The prisoner, Kuldeep, who was being taken to the hospital from Mandoli jail for a check-up, managed to escape, said the police.

Joint commissioner of police (eastern range) Alok Kumar said that personnel from third battalion of Delhi Armed Police were escorting Kuldeep to the hospital when the gunfight took place. “We have learnt that some persons tried to help Kuldeep escape from the police custody. The police team escorting him tried to prevent the escape. Firing took place and one of the suspects died. Kuldeep fled with other attackers,” said the joint CP.

Also Read | Man who fired, injured police constable arrested after shootout in Ghazipur

Later, Delhi Police issued a statement which said, “One high risk accused, Kuldeep aka Fajja, was brought to GTB Hospital for treatment in OPD. On the way on hospital premises, outside the building, five persons in a Scorpio car and on a motorcycle, fired at the police party of 3rd Battalion in an attempt to release the accused from police custody. Police personnel retaliated immediately...one assailant has died and another is injured and in police custody. The remaining assailants escaped.”