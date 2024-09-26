‘Crossed all limits of shamelessness’: Swati Maliwal slams Arvind Kejriwal for calling assault case 'fake'

Rajya Sabha member and former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal for terming the case against his aide Bibhav Kumar ‘fake’. Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over his remarks on the assault case.(PTI)

In a strongly-worded post on X, Maliwal accused Kejriwal of crossing "all limits of shamelessness" by backing Bibhav Kumar.

Kumar was arrested for allegedly assaulting Maliwal at Kejriwal’s official residence on May 13. He was later granted bail by the Supreme Court after over 100 days in judicial custody.

“You have crossed all limits of shamelessness. @ArvindKejriwal Sir, the goon who attacked me in your presence at your residence, while he was in jail, you hired the country’s most expensive army of lawyers to save him, got PC (press conference) after PC done against me," Maliwal wrote.

“Today, when he is out on bail, he is being called the biggest leader of the party and they are saying that he has been put in jail in a fake case,” she said.

“Even the Supreme Court said that who keeps such goons in their residence. If these statements of theirs do not boost the spirits of goons like Bibhav, then what else will? The message is clear - even if you fight again, we will save you,” she added.

Maliwal’s outburst came after Kejriwal addressed the Delhi Assembly on Thursday, where he defended Kumar and other party leaders facing legal battles, asserting that they were falsely implicated in "fake cases."

"They filed a fake case against me, put Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Sanjay Singh, Vibhav, Vijay Nair in jail. Even after putting five big leaders in jail, our party is standing strong today," Kejriwal said, challenging opposition parties to withstand similar pressure.

Maliwal accused Kejriwal of failing to stand up for women within his party, saying, “If someone cannot take a stand for his party's female MP, how will he take a stand for the women of Delhi?”

“Not every person who is a partner in all your wrongdoings is a great leader. You have a hobby of keeping people who say “Wah Sir, Wah Sir” around you, that is why the world has started looking blurry. Every other day you compare yourself with Maryada Purushottam Ram!”

Kejriwal had served as chief minister of Delhi for nearly a decade before stepping down. His resignation followed more than a year of mounting pressure on the AAP over allegations of corruption in a liquor distribution scheme. Multiple AAP leaders, including former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, were kept without trial for months in connection with the case.