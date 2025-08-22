CRPF takes charge of Delhi CM’s security; police officers to face action over breach

Even before a formal order to hand over Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta’s security was issued to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), its personnel on Thursday morning went to the CM residence and took charge, officials aware of the matter said, adding this urgency highlighted the seriousness with which the Centre had viewed the security breach. Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in Civil Lines on Thursday. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Besides, Delhi Police are likely to take action against an inspector, an assistant commissioner of police, and other personnel, including a sub inspector, who were directly in charge of the CM’s security cover. The glaring lapses, according to people aware of the matter, forced the Centre to hand over the security to CRPF.

People aware of the matter said none of the security unit personnel who were in the Close Protection Team (CPT) of the CM were among the first responders.

Meanwhile, the CRPF is likely to make changes to the arrangements during the CM’s public meetings at her residence to ensure there is no security breach.

“Until this morning, we were told that the top brass had decided to assign a senior IPS officer, preferably a joint commissioner from another unit, to probe the security lapses. But this was before the home ministry issued orders to appoint a new commissioner(Satish Golcha). The inquiry will focus on the lapses and why no security officer from her close protection team was standing beside the CM when she was meeting the public. As per the protocol, at least two officers should have been standing next to her. We were told that a police officer from some other unit, who had come to the CM’s residence, was the first responder,” an official aware of the matter said.

Newly appointed Delhi Police chief Satish Golcha is likely to take stock of the security lapse once he takes charge.

Even as the home ministry officials on Thursday said that the new commissioner’s appointment was not linked to the attack on the Delhi chief minister, Delhi Police officers said the incident had been viewed seriously by the ministry as well as the top brass in the force. Before the order to appoint Golcha was issued on Thursday evening, SBK Singh, who was holding additional charge of police chief, is learnt to have held at least two meetings related to Wednesday’s security breach.

A CRPF officer, who asked not be named, confirmed that the force took charge even before the orders were issued. “We were told to immediately take charge. There will be stricter security norms in place. Meetings have been held with the CM’s office.”

Security cover by paramilitary forces is only next to the Special Protection Group(SPG), India’s elite protection force, which protects the Prime Minister in India and abroad. The best officers from different police forces, paramilitary forces, the Intelligence Bureau(IB) and Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) join the SPG on deputation.

The CRPF has seen its VVIP protection responsibilities rise significantly since 2019, when the government changed protocols to whittle down the number of dignitaries protected by the SPG. These responsibilities then fell on the CRPF. Those with CRPF security cover include Union home minister Amit Shah, and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, among others.