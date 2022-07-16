CUET: No second chance for those who came late, says UGC chairman

Only students whose Common University Entrance Test (CUET) could not happen due to the technical issues at two centers, one in West Bengal and another in Punjab, will be provided another chance in the second phase in August, government officials said on Friday.

Officials asserted that such a chance will not be made available to any other student, who could not appear for their CUET for various other reasons on Friday. This means that Delhi students, who missed their exam due to a last minute change in examination centre, would not be allowed to appear in the phase-2 of CUET that will begin from August 4.

The debut edition of the CUET for admissions to undergraduate courses witnessed 85% attendance on Day One of tests on Friday with as many as 25,146 students appearing in the morning slot and 30,029 in the evening slot. “The first session of CUET went really well across the country with an overall attendance percentage, in both the sessions, recorded at 85%. The largest centre was in Delhi University where 574 candidates took the tests on Friday,” University Grants Commission (UGC) chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar said.

Kumar said exams at two centres -- in West Bengal’s New Jalpaiguri and Punjab’s Pathankot -- were cancelled due to technical issues, and students affected will be accommodated in the second phase of the exam. “An exception will be made only for 190 candidates who were to appear at the two centres,” he said.

He clarified that no such provision will be given to students who missed exams due to any other reason. “We advised students to reach the examination centres at least two hours in advance. In case any student fails to do so we cannot provide them another opportunity. It will, otherwise, open up a Pandora’s box because 15% students, who were absent on Friday, may also demand another opportunity citing the same reason,” Kumar said.

