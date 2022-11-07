Curbs under Grap Stage IV to check rising air pollution lifted

Curbs under Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) to check rising air pollution were lifted in Delhi on Monday a day after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) asked for it citing improvement in air quality, which has been in the “very poor” category since Saturday.

Gopal Rai, Delhi’s environment minister, said primary schools will reopen from Wednesday and restrictions on outdoor activities for higher classes have also been lifted. Entry of trucks into Delhi will be allowed and the ban on linear projects such as highways, flyovers, and roads has been lifted.

Rai said petrol BS III and diesel BS-IV vehicles will remain banned. “The restrictions for these two categories of vehicles were imposed as per Stage III of Grap. Therefore, we are not lifting them as all Stage III measures are still being followed. The exemptions for diesel vehicles are only those vehicles that are involved in essential or emergency services,” said Rai. There are estimated to be around 300000 BS IV diesel vehicles and around 200000 BS III petrol vehicles in Delhi.

Rai said they have also ended the provision for work-from-home for 50% of government employees. “That means, all government employees will have to return to the office. He added restrictions will remain in place for private construction.

Rai cited forecasts and said they are showing AQI will largely stay in the “very poor” category. He added further action will depend on the air quality, which is likely to fluctuate. “We are closely monitoring the AQI [Air Quality Index]. As the AQI changes, further decisions can be taken accordingly,” he said. Rai said the number of farm fires has been dropping, and wind direction has changed but the temperatures were not dropping as steeply as expected.

He referred to protests of taxi unions against the ban on diesel vehicles and said CAQM was the deciding authority on this. Rai added individuals or associations could write to the commission for exemptions. “Drivers can also write to the environment department of the Delhi government and we will share it with CAQM.”