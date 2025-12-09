The Customs department has arrested a man for trying to smuggle marijuana worth ₹10.5 crore at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, officials said on Monday. Customs nab man with marijuana worth ₹ 10.5 crore at Delhi airport

The man, who arrived from Bangkok, was hiding 13 pouches of the contraband in his luggage, added officials.

The passenger was flying on Air India flight AI-2303. The seizure was made early Saturday after officials noticed that the man was avoiding screening and eye contact during routine questioning.

Customs department said that after a detailed inspection, at least 13 pouches were found stashed inside the passenger’s luggage.

“A green colour NDPS substance -- suspected to be ganja or marijuana was found concealed in 13 pouches, which were black on one side and transparent on the other, weighing 13,128 grams (net weight). When the material went through a diagnostic test, prima facie it was found to be ganja or marijuana,” said the official, adding the market value of the seized drugs is ₹10.5 crores.

Officials said the accused was taken into custody under Section 43(B) of the NDPS Act. The contraband and packaging material were also seized under Section 43(A) of the Act.

Investigators said further investigation is underway to ascertain if the accused was working for an organised cartel or carrying the drugs independently.