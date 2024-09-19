CVC has taken cognizance of plaint on Delhi’s hospitals: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator and leader of the opposition in the Delhi assembly Vijender Gupta on Thursday said that the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has taken cognisance of a complaint he filed regarding alleged irregularities in the construction of 24 hospitals by the Delhi government. BJP leader Vijender Gupta. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

Gupta said he had filed the CVC complaint on September 4. “In response, CVC has instructed the chief vigilance officer (CVO) of the Delhi government to conduct an in-depth investigation into the matter,” he said.

A letter from CVC additional secretary Yashashri Shukla to Gupta, dated September 13, said: “It is informed that the complaint has been sent to CVO, GNCTD for detailed investigation of the allegations contained therein.”

The BJP MLA released a copy of the letter on Thursday.

Responding to the development, the Aam Aadmi Party in a statement said, “The BJP-led central government has unleashed all sorts of investigations against us… Yet, not a shred of corruption has been found against us. This time will be no different.”

Gupta has alleged large-scale corruption in the construction of 24 hospitals in the Capital, and said that major financial irregularities in Delhi Jal Board have been reported to CVC and the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB).

“In 2018-19, 24 hospital projects were sanctioned for a total of ₹5,590 crore. Today, these projects are mired in inexplicable delays and astronomical cost overruns, clear indicators of large-scale fund syphoning,” he said.

Gupta in his complaint said that the construction of the new block at Lok Nayak hospital has been stalled for a long time. “In 2020, the Delhi government had planned to construct a 22-story block with 1,570 beds at LNJP hospital. Initially, the estimated cost for this project was set at ₹710 crore. Construction was to begin in November 2020 and be completed within 30 months, by May 2023. However, when the tender was issued after completing the departmental procedures, the construction cost was lowered to ₹533 crore.”

He added that the tender was awarded to an agency at approximately 13% below the estimated cost, for ₹465 crore.

“The number of required equipment was reduced, only to later increase them and engage in corruption. As a result, the construction cost has escalated from ₹465 crore to ₹1,135 crore over four years, and yet, only 50% of the work has been completed. Currently, the construction is completely halted, and the agency has abandoned the project,” he said.

Responding to Gupta’s allegations, the AAP in a statement said, “The people of Delhi have seen through the BJP’s sham investigations against the AAP government, especially the so-called ‘liquor scam’… The BJP is now concocting new stories to save face but the people of Delhi will give them a befitting answer in the upcoming elections. The BJP can launch as many frivolous investigations against the AAP but will always get a unanimous answer from the people- that the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP govt is ‘kattar imaandar’ (staunchly honest).