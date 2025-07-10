Daily wagers die cleaning STP tank at west Delhi hospital

Two daily wage workers died at a private hospital in west Delhi’s Paschim Vihar on Tuesday evening, allegedly after inhaling toxic fumes while cleaning a sewage treatment plant (STP) tank on the hospital premises, police said on Wednesday. Though the FIR does not name any suspects, a senior police officer said investigations will cover the hospital administration, the private firm, and its supervisors. (Sanchit Khanna/ HT Photo)

The deceased — Brijesh, 26, and Vikram, 38, both from Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district — were employed by a private firm that had the annual maintenance contract (AMC) for the STP at Sri Balaji Action Hospital, according to the police.

Senior officers said the labourers were provided only blue disposable masks and no other protective or life-saving equipment. The incident occurred around 6.30pm on Tuesday.

A case under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for death by negligence, and Section 9 of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, has been registered at Paschim Vihar East police station.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Sachin Sharma said action was taken following the medico-legal reports from the hospital. “The workers were declared dead by the attending doctor. Initial investigation revealed that both had lost consciousness while engaged in the maintenance of a carbon filter. The work was being undertaken by the AMC contractor,” Sharma said.

Though the FIR does not name any suspects, a senior police officer said investigations will cover the hospital administration, the private firm, and its supervisors. “Those found responsible for the negligence that led to the deaths will be prosecuted as per law,” the officer said, requesting anonymity.

Under the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, the manual cleaning of sewers, septic tanks or STPs without protective gear and proper safety measures is strictly prohibited. The law holds employers — including contractors and institutions — criminally liable in case of hazardous cleaning-related deaths, with provisions for imprisonment and fines. Despite the ban, such incidents continue to occur across the country, often due to lax enforcement and the use of informal labour.

Dr Sunil Sumbli, medical superintendent and head of medical services at Action Balaji Hospital, declined to comment on the matter.

Attempts to contact Friends Enviro Engineers, the contractor firm located at 136, Nehru Market, Badarpur, New Delhi, via phone calls and messages went unanswered.

Vikram’s cousin, Shatrughan Gautam, 22, also a daily wage worker at the hospital, said he was present when the incident occurred. He alleged that no proper safety equipment was provided to the labourers during the maintenance work.

“Five of us, including Brijesh and Vikram, were asked to stay after 5pm for the STP maintenance. We were given only blue disposable masks,” he said.

Describing the sequence of events, Gautam said Brijesh was the first to enter the tank and collapsed within two minutes, possibly after inhaling toxic gases. “When he didn’t respond, we ran to call for help. But by the time we returned, Vikram had gone in after him. He too fainted. Brijesh’s body had started turning black. Vikram’s hadn’t,” he said.

Gautam blamed two sub-contractors — Praveen Mishra and Arvind Mishra — for the deaths. “Brijesh had told them earlier that he was getting headaches from the fumes. Still, they insisted he enter the tank. We don’t know if Vikram went in voluntarily or was told to,” he said.

Fire department officials later rescued the men and rushed them to the hospital, where they were declared brought dead.

Gautam said the labourers were told that chemical materials needed to be poured into the tank and levelled manually. “There were at least 20 bags of chemicals and materials to be spread out by foot. The supervisors said human help was essential to finish the work and that we could leave only after it was done,” he said.

The labourers were being paid around ₹430 per day, according to their colleagues. They typically reported to work at 8am and finished by 5pm.

Vikram is survived by his wife, four children, and his parents. Brijesh is survived by his wife and parents.

Santosh Gautam, also in his 20s, and a daily wage electrician at the same hospital, said neither of the deceased had any formal training in tank maintenance or dealing with toxic gases. “Vikram was my cousin. He had joined barely 15–20 days ago. We didn’t know he was being asked to clean or work inside the tanks,” he said.

DCP Sharma said a crime scene team and forensic experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) were called in for a thorough inspection and documentation, including scene photography. The bodies were later sent to a government hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.

“A case has been registered under relevant sections of law. The investigation is under way,” he added.