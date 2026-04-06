A day after two brothers were found dead in Uttam Nagar, police suspect the involvement of the son of one of the deceased who allegedly wanted to cremate the bodies before neighbours alerted the police. Day after 2 bodies found in Uttam Nagar house, victim’s son under lens

Police said Ishwar has been detained for questioning. “Inquiry has revealed that he was at this apartment on Saturday afternoon, around the time they are suspected to have died,” the officer said.

The deceased were identified as Devender Kumar, 50, and Amit, 45. They had rented a first-floor apartment about a month ago.

Police said the neighbours informed them about the “suspicious” deaths at 7pm. “When we reached the spot, locals told us that Devender’s son, Ishwar, 24, informed them that both men died after consuming excessive alcohol,” an officer said.

According to police, locals complained to the landlord, Naresh, 65 about screaming and shouting on Friday night. The landlord went to check but only met Ishwar, who told them that his father and uncle often fought after drinking.

Around 4.30pm on Saturday, Ishwar informed residents and landlord about the deaths. “When questioned, Ishwar said they may have died due to excessive drinking or a fight,” said a senior police officer.

Probe revealed that Ishwar is addicted to drugs and frequently fought with the two over money.

“The neighbours found it suspicious that the two died together and that Ishwar wanted to cremate the bodies quickly,” the officer added.

Devender and Amit lived in the rented house while Ishwar lived somewhere else, police added.