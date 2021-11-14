Day after CM meeting, Delhi govt notifies anti-pollution steps in city

New Delhi: The Delhi government’s environment department on Sunday formally issued a notification, putting on hold all construction and demolition projects till November 17, and shutting all educational institutions till November 20, in view of the hazardous levels of air pollution in the national capital.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced these measures on Saturday after an emergency meeting to discuss immediate measures to curb rising air pollution. The chief minister’s announcement came hours after the Supreme Court directed the central and Delhi government’s to take “emergent steps” to check pollution, including imposing a two-day lockdown.

All Delhi government offices, corporations and autonomous bodies will remain closed till November 17, the notification said, advising private offices to also allow their employees to work from home in order to reduce vehicular pollution.

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said the directions were issued under the Environment Protection Act, 1986.

“The severity of the pollution was quite high on Saturday, compared to which Sunday seems a bit of a relief. However, it has been estimated that the pollution levels are only going to escalate in the coming days and therefore, the Delhi government has decided that all schools, colleges, coaching institutes, skill development and training institutes and libraries will remain shut till November 20. Second, all construction projects and demolitions taking place in Delhi will be halted till November 17, be it at any scale - small or large construction sites. Third, all offices, corporations and autonomous agencies will remain shut till November 17 will be expected to work from home for the week,” said Rai on Sunday, stating a review will be held after November 17, to decide whether these restrictions will continue or not.

The notification issued on Sunday states only educational institutes where exams are being conducted will be allowed to open between November 15 and November 20, while government offices providing ‘emergency’ services will also be exempted from the purview of this order.

This includes health, family welfare and medical establishments, police, prisons, home guard, fire services, district administration, DPCC, environment department, pay and accounts offices, electricity departments, PWD, Irrigation and Flood Control Department and water supply & sanitation services. Public transport services such as air, railway, metros and buses will also be allowed, along with services supporting transportation such as cargo transport, ticketing and disaster management services.

“The purpose of shutting offices and such non-emergency institutions is to cut down on vehicular pollution in Delhi. Construction sites have also been halted to control the contribution of the fumes from these projects, to curb dust pollution. We have also issued an advisory to private institutions, encouraging temporary work-from-home to make our fight against pollution as effective as possible,” Rai added.