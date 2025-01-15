Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

DDA asks CS to resolve infra works inaction by Delhi Jal Board

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Jan 16, 2025 05:14 AM IST

In a communique to the CS, DDA vice-chair Vijay Singh said the authority paid over ₹1,059 crore for 23 water supply and sewerage schemes since 2012

The Delhi Development Authority has asked Delhi’s chief secretary (CS) to intervene in the issue of pending water connections, for which infrastructure charges were paid to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

DDA flats in Narela, for which it said it paid charges for water supply and sewerage to DJB. (HT Photo)
DDA flats in Narela, for which it said it paid charges for water supply and sewerage to DJB. (HT Photo)

DJB did not respond to HT’s requests for comment.

In a communique to the CS, DDA vice-chair Vijay Singh said the authority paid over 1,059 crore for 23 water supply and sewerage schemes since 2012, but DJB has neither approved these schemes nor is supplying water in localities of Dwarka, Rohini, Kalkaji, Vasant Kunj, Jasola and Narela.

“At some locations, the necessary water connections have not been provided; as a result, water is not being supplied by DJB to the various colonies developed by DDA. Consequently, the DDA has to supply water to those colonies through water tankers, causing extra financial burden,” Singh said in the letter.

Singh said that in Narela, the DDA paid water supply and sewerage infrastructure costs to DJB, but it has been pending since 2013. “Further, due to lack of water supply and sewerage network, the comprehensive development of these areas has been stalled for several years,” the letter read.

The VC asked the CS to direct DJB officials to resolve “long pending” issues.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On