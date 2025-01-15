DDA asks CS to resolve infra works inaction by Delhi Jal Board

The Delhi Development Authority has asked Delhi’s chief secretary (CS) to intervene in the issue of pending water connections, for which infrastructure charges were paid to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). DDA flats in Narela, for which it said it paid charges for water supply and sewerage to DJB. (HT Photo)

DJB did not respond to HT’s requests for comment.

In a communique to the CS, DDA vice-chair Vijay Singh said the authority paid over ₹1,059 crore for 23 water supply and sewerage schemes since 2012, but DJB has neither approved these schemes nor is supplying water in localities of Dwarka, Rohini, Kalkaji, Vasant Kunj, Jasola and Narela.

“At some locations, the necessary water connections have not been provided; as a result, water is not being supplied by DJB to the various colonies developed by DDA. Consequently, the DDA has to supply water to those colonies through water tankers, causing extra financial burden,” Singh said in the letter.

Singh said that in Narela, the DDA paid water supply and sewerage infrastructure costs to DJB, but it has been pending since 2013. “Further, due to lack of water supply and sewerage network, the comprehensive development of these areas has been stalled for several years,” the letter read.

The VC asked the CS to direct DJB officials to resolve “long pending” issues.