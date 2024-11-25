DDA, DJB face NGT’s ire over indifference to environment

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday criticised the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) for prioritising “financial disputes” over environmental protection, leaving residents of the city grappling with water pollution. NGT was hearing a case related to the revival of a pond in Vasant Kunj which has been contaminated by sewage. (Vipin Kumar/HT photo)

The tribunal, in an order dated November 22 and uploaded on Monday, was hearing a case related to the revival of a pond behind Vasant Kunj’s E-1 and E-2 blocks, which has been contaminated by sewage from nearby colonies, officials said.

The NGT bench, comprising members Sudhir Agarwal and Afroz Ahmad, pointed out that DJB had already transferred ₹21.9 crore to DDA for land acquisition to set up a decentralised sewage treatment plant (DSTP) near the pond. Despite this, DDA has demanded an additional ₹8.84 crore before transferring the land.

“It is not clear as to why, when ₹21.9 crore has been deposited by DJB to DDA, the land has not been transferred to DJB for taking steps for prevention of pollution and why people should be allowed to suffer for reasons that some amount is still unpaid by DJB,” the tribunal remarked.

NGT said that DDA now has a week to file an affidavit detailing its actions to prevent further pollution of the water body.

“It appears that both the authorities are not very serious about protection of the environment and more interested in their own financial matters, leaving people to suffer on account of continuous water pollution and their destiny,” the bench added.

The matter was brought to NGT’s attention through a plea by a local resident, who initially complained of dust pollution and debris dumping near E-1 and E-2 blocks. During the proceedings, it was later discovered by DJB and DDA that a pond in the vicinity was receiving untreated sewage.

DJB, in a report filed on November 8, revealed that the water body is surrounded by 2,000 flats in the E-1 and E-2 pockets. These areas depend on tanker water and tubewells maintained by DDA. “There is a DSTP of 350 KLD (kilolitres per day) capacity constructed and maintained by DDA in the E2 pocket, which is discharging sewage in the drain instead of using it for other purposes, and this ultimately reaches and accumulates in the pond, which is also on DDA land,” DJB had said, adding the second source was found to be sewage coming directly from the nearby K-2 block.

As a short-term solution, DJB suggested redirecting the sewage from the K-2 block to an underutilised 1,500 KLD DSTP in E-1 pocket. However, it also sought additional land from DDA to construct a new DSTP near the pond.

This is not the first instance of friction between the two agencies over water body restoration. NGT recently reprimanded both agencies for inaction regarding the protection of “Macchhli Talab” in Smriti Van, another pond in Vasant Kunj receiving sewage.