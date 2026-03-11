DDA housing sales jump 340% in 4yrs as revenue surges 152%

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has recorded a sharp rise in housing sales and revenue over the past four years, driven by increased offtake of residential units and revised sales strategies, according to official data released on Tuesday. Officials attributed the increase to stronger demand and significant policy changes aimed at streamlining sales and making schemes more accessible. (Hindustan Times)

Figures released by the authority show that between 2022-23 and 2025-26, DDA sold 29,909 housing units – a 340.9% increase compared to the 6,783 units sold in the preceding four-year period from 2018-19 to 2021-22. Revenue generated from sales rose to ₹10,446 crore during this period, up 152.9% from ₹4,130 crore in the previous four years.

Officials attributed the increase to stronger demand and significant policy changes aimed at streamlining sales and making schemes more accessible. “The authority has undertaken several steps to streamline the housing sale process and make the schemes more accessible to buyers. The LG enforced several changes in rules and simplified procedures that contributed to higher participation in recent housing schemes like amalgamation of flats and allowing flat selection,” an official said.

Key reforms that officials said helped spur sales included removing the restriction that prevented property owners of 67 square metres or more from purchasing another DDA flat. The authority also introduced flat selection – allowing buyers to view sample flats and actual units before choosing – replacing the earlier lottery system with a first-come, first-served model.

“There was also a conscious effort to address the backlog of unsold flats and to design schemes that respond to market demand. This helped increase the number of units sold,” the official added.

Additional measures such as amalgamation of adjacent flats, bulk purchases by government agencies or private entities, and removal of parking space area from flat cost calculations were also implemented to attract more buyers and ensure quicker allotment.

“Several modifications were made in the housing schemes over the last few years. These included simplifying documentation requirements, allowing flexible payment options and improving transparency in the allotment process,” the official said.

The sales surge helped DDA reverse a decade-long trend of annual deficits. The authority generated a surplus of over ₹511 crore in FY 2023-24 – its first surplus since 2012-13 – followed by ₹1,672 crore in FY 2024-25 and over ₹2,083 crore in FY 2025-26, marking three consecutive years of surplus.

Officials said the authority has also been conducting targeted housing schemes aimed at specific segments of buyers. Some schemes have focused on clearing inventory in particular localities like Narela and Siraspur, while others have included discounts and revised pricing structures to encourage participation.

“The authority has been trying to make the schemes more responsive to the needs of applicants. The higher number of flats sold and the corresponding rise in revenue reflect the response to those efforts,” the official said.

Officials said the authority plans to continue releasing additional housing inventories through upcoming schemes in order to sustain sales momentum.