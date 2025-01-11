DDA invites design proposals for its first ice rink in Delhi

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is looking for an agency to build and operate an international standard ice rink — its first — at its upcoming sports complex in Dwarka Sector 23. Agencies have been asked to submit design proposals for the ice rink by January 16, and the new sports complex is expected to be ready by the end of the year. The ice rink is meant for sports such as ice hocket and ice skating. (AP)

Officials said that the ice rink has been planned for ice hockey and ice skating. The rink will measure 60mx30m, and 2,800 sqm space has been earmarked for it with an estimated budget of ₹1 crore.

“Ice hockey and skating are among the few sports for which DDA has not provided a facility so far. The site of the sports complex is strategically located along the Urban Extension Road (UER) near the intersection of the Dwarka Expressway and the tunnel leading to the airport’s terminal 3 from Dwarka Sector 21. This will make it convenient and accessible for national and international players,” said a senior DDA official.

The sports complex, measuring 17.5 acres and being built at a cost of ₹39.67 crore, has been planned as a “centre of excellence” in football and hockey. It will have other facilities as well including the ice rink.

The agency selected for the ice rink will have to meet all international standards with design, compliance, relevant safety and quality standards. DDA’s request for proposal says that the rink has to be accessible to people of all ages and abilities and should include features that cater to diverse community needs, such as varying skill levels and multi-purpose areas for community engagement. It should also include amenities such as seating areas, locker rooms, and concessions to enhance the user experience.

“We expect the agency to implement state-of-the-art technology for ice maintenance and facility management. They should also explore possibilities for incorporating digital ticketing, scheduling systems, and interactive displays,” said the official.

He added that the agency will also have to explain its proposal for ice making system design, including design of the ice surface and refrigeration system, chillers, piping, and insulation specifications, as well as the water treatment systems for the ice surface.

DDA has two sports complexes in Dwarka sectors 11 and 17, and five others are in various stages of construction in sectors 23, 8, 19, 19B and Rohini Sector 33. All these are expected to be completed by the end of the year. DDA currently has 16 sports complexes, three mini-sports complexes, two public golf courses, 17 swimming pools and 40 multi-gyms. Centres of excellence are being developed in many sports such as wrestling, weightlifting, boxing, judo, kabaddi, tennis, shooting, football, and hockey in various Dwarka sectors and a centre of excellence in aquatics in Rohini Sector 33.