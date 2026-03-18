New Delhi, The Delhi Development Authority plans to hire an event management company to plan 'year-round cultural and wellness' activities across public spaces in the national capital, officials said on Wednesday. DDA plans to hire event company to plan 'year-round' cultural events in public spaces

The authority is seeking to appoint a single event company to curate, manage and execute a comprehensive annual calendar of events at designated locations in Delhi.

"The initiative is rooted in the city's unique identity. Delhi has always been a living cultural mosaic, shaped by its history and diverse communities. A tender has been floated to hire a company," a DDA official said on Wednesday.

The aim is to create public spaces that not only reflect this identity but also actively bring people together through shared experiences, the official stated.

According to the plan, the new framework seeks to institutionalise such efforts into a structured, year-long programme for consistent public engagement.

The idea is to move beyond sporadic events and build a reliable cultural rhythm in the city, the official said.

"We want citizens to look forward to these experiences and feel a sense of ownership over their public spaces. The programming will revolve around two key pillars art and culture and health and wellness ensuring a mix of creative, recreational, and community-focused activities," the plan said.

Under the proposed model, the selected event aggregator will be required to organise a minimum of 16 events annually, with the flexibility to scale up to 24 events, based on demand and approvals, the officials said.

Recognising Delhi's seasonal patterns, "the bulk of these events will be scheduled between September and April, considered the peak period for outdoor activities, while additional events during the summer will be permitted on a pro-rata fee basis," the tender said.

The aggregator will have to pay a fixed annual license fee upfront, covering the minimum guaranteed number of events, regardless of actual execution.

"This model ensures commitment and consistency in programming, while also encouraging innovation and scale," the official said.

The plan comes at a time when the Delhi government has announced a renewed push to organise more cultural events and has even organised the city's first international film festival.

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