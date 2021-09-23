DDA sets December 2023 deadline to complete 36 km of walking, cycling tracks in Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) plans to complete the first phase of the “cycle-walk project”, which will see development of 36km of the 200km of cycle tracks and pathways for pedestrians planned in the Capital, by December 2023.

“The project is an important step towards providing pollution-free, green commuting options to the residents of Delhi, while addressing the needs and safety of cyclists and enhancing walkability options for pedestrians,” tweeted Delhi lieutenant governor (LG) Anil Baijal, who reviewed the project on Wednesday.

Senior officials said the LG directed DDA to proactively pursue grant of approvals so that the project can be completed in a time-bound manner.

A senior DDA official said that the first phase of the project has been divided into three stages. In the first stage, a 20.5km-long section will be developed between Sangam Vihar and Malviya Nagar Metro station (Nilgai line); the second will see an 8.5km stretch between Malviya Nagar Metro station and Vasant Kunj; and the third stage involves the development of a 7-km long stretch between Chirag Dilli and Asiad Village Complex.

The work for phase-I’s first stage has been awarded and tenders for the second and third stages will be floated soon, said a senior DDA official.

As part of the project, DDA will construct cycle tracks and pedestrian pathways, and to ensure convenient access, origin and destination points too will be linked using cycling and walking tracks.