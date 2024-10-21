DDA sets up tent café at Asita Bio-diversity Park

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has set up a “tent café” at DDA’s Asita bio-diversity park, the lieutenant governor’s (LG) office said on Sunday, adding that the tent café at Asita will have a seating capacity of 70 people and is likely to be made operational soon. The café has a large metal container that will serve as the kitchen. (HT Photo)

“It will be a completely temporary structure and will serve pre-cooked food and beverages to visitors. The café will be operational before the onset of winter. The tent café is near the water body and the riverine grassland and will be flanked by over 200,000 seasonal flowers including tulips to be planted at Asita this winter,” the statement said.

An official from LG office said that the tent café only uses eco-friendly materials and there will be no concrete construction. “The café has a large metal container that will serve as the kitchen. It has been designed and set up in a way that it can be removed instantly in case of flooding during the monsoon months and set up again when the water recedes. The tent has been erected atop a mound in the Asita park that will add to its aesthetics. Temporary seating will be made available inside as well as outside the tent area,” the official added.

The new addition comes along the lines of similar cafes such as Café Stone at Mehrauli Archaeological Park and Café Bamboo Oasis at Baansera. “The LG had directed DDA to open a tent café at Asita while maintaining the ecological character of the Yamuna floodplains and the natural surroundings of the park,” the official said.

DDA added that it will plant 200,000 seasonal flowers at Asita this winter. “This includes 6,000 tulips aside from poppy, calendula, cosmos, marigold, hollyhocks, dahlias, coreopsis, petunias, and salvias, and many others. Asita also serves as a remarkable habitat for migratory birds and reptiles. More than 70 species of local and migratory birds can be found in Asita during the winters,” the official said.