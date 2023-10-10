DDA teams to facilitate evacuation of Signature View Apartments

A team of officials of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will be stationed at the structurally weak Signature View apartment in Mukherjee Nagar every Friday to help residents with the paperwork related to evacuation and rental agreements, according to an order issued by the agency. The Signature View Apartment in Mukherjee Nagar were declared unfit for residential purposes due to their deteriorating condition. Portions of roofs and lintels had caved in at various flats. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

The building is set to be demolished after an IIT Delhi report found it to be unsafe for habitation.

DDA has given time till November 30 to all residents to evacuate the buildings.

Residents have asked DDA to consider starting rentals as soon as over 70% of the owners have signed the agreement. In the evacuation agreement, DDA has mentioned that it will start paying rentals to the owners once all 336 families have signed the agreement. DDA has said that it will pay ₹50,000 per month to high-income group flats and ₹38,000 to middle-income group flat owners.

“Most of the residents want to shift out immediately but are concerned that their rental will not start coming even if they shift. So, we are asking that DDA starts the rent after 70% of the residents have signed the agreement so that they do not face any inconvenience. We have also asked the authority to station a team within the premises for three days a week so that the procedure can be expedited,” said Amrendra Jha, chairman, Signature View RWA.

DDA officials said that they are considering the demand and will take a call on the matter in a few days.

Meanwhile, DDA has started the process of hiring a consultant for a pre-demolition survey.

“We are looking at a timeline till the end of November for the final evacuation of the tower. In the meantime, the pre-demolition survey will also be done and by December or January, we hope to hand over the property to the demolition company,” said a senior DDA official, asking not to be named.

