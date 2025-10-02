DDA to start restaurant at Sanjay Lake Complex

In a bid to enhance visitor experience and increase footfall, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to open a new restaurant at the Sanjay Lake complex in Trilokpuri, officials said on Wednesday. Officials said the facility will be set up and operated by a private agency under a license for up to nine years.

The project is being pitched as an effort to boost amenities at one of east Delhi’s largest recreational spaces. According to the tender document, the restaurant will cover a built-up area of 535 square metres and an open seating area of around 800 square metres.

The initial license will be for three years, extendable twice by three years each, based on performance. “The selected operator will maintain the restaurant and ensure uninterrupted services during the operating hours,” said a DDA official.

The restaurant is expected to offer a range of food and beverages, including cooked meals, snacks, baked goods, tea, coffee, and refreshments. The licensee will also be permitted to apply for an excise license to serve liquor, subject to approvals.

“If the licensee wishes to apply for an excise liquor license, they shall intimate DDA for the same. The liquor facility may be operationalized as per the decision of the competent authority. It will be within the authority of DDA to verify compliance with the terms and take appropriate action in case of any deviations,” the tender mentions.

However, officials clarified that no such permission will be granted until the Delhi government notifies its new liquor policy.

Officials added that the restaurant operator will also be responsible for maintaining nearby public amenities, including toilets and the children’s play area and must adhere to waste management and environmental guidelines.

Sanjay Lake Park, spread over 69 hectares, includes the 17-hectare lake and an expansive green space. Developed in 1970, the artificial lake was created as part of a larger plan to provide recreational areas in trans-Yamuna colonies using the backflow of Yamuna and Hindon rivers.

It includes walking tracks, play zones, boating facilities and landscaped gardens and is surrounded by densely populated residential areas such as Trilokpuri, Mayur Vihar, and Kalyanpuri.

“The restaurant is aimed at making the complex more attractive for visitors who often spend hours at the park but have limited food options within its premises. The restaurant will not just function as a food outlet but also play a role in community engagement,” official said.

DDA will also monitor hygiene, safety, billing, and waste disposal at the facility, with provisions for penalties in case of violations. For instance, repeated non-compliance with statutory or environmental rules can attract a fine of ₹500 per day.