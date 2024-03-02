DDA to take over some ASI buildings for upkeep

The Metcalf boat house, once hidden beneath layers of silt at the Mehrauli Archaeological Park (MAP) in south Delhi, and known to just a handful of people in the city, is the newest tourist attraction of Delhi, thanks to the efforts made by Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The Metcalf boat house, once hidden beneath layers of silt at the Mehrauli Archaeological Park (MAP) in south Delhi, and known to just a handful of people in the city, is the newest tourist attraction of Delhi. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

The boat house and other structures in its vicinity are part of the first ever conservation project undertaken by the DDA, with the support of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Bolstered by the success of the project, DDA now plans to take up the conservation of other protected structures at the Mehrauli Archaeological Park, Sanjay Van and Shalimar Bagh, at its own cost, under the supervision of the ASI, officials in the know of the matter said.

Delhi lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena wrote to Union culture minister G Kishan Reddy regarding this and it has been decided that ASI will hand over monuments in these three parks to DDA for restoration and redevelopment work, a statement from the LG’s office said.

It is expected that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed between the ASI and DDA in this regard within a week, said officials from the LG’s office.

“MAP, Sanjay Van and Shalimar Bagh are under the ownership of DDA, but they have several ASI-protected monuments, which are lying in a state of neglect. Basic works such as drawing, planning, mobilisation of resources etc. has already commenced without waiting for a formal MoU,” the statement from the LG’s office said.

It added that the ministry has also handed over Dilli Chalo, Ghata Masjid, Urdu Academy and Sadbhavna Parks behind the Red Fort and the Walled City to the DDA for rejuvenation and redevelopment.

“At most of these sites, DDA was already the custodian of green areas while protected structures were maintained by ASI. We thought that it would be good to develop the entire area by a single agency. DDA would work under the technical guidance of ASI,” said a senior DDA official, asking not to be named.

Saxena in his communication to Reddy requested the handing over of such sites citing the good work done by the DDA in restoring the Mehrauli Archaeological Park, St. James Church and Qudsia Ghat and Vasudev Ghat.

Officials said the terms mentioned by the ministry state that DDA will use its resources for executing the work, ASI will supervise the work and a high level committee (HLC), under the Union government’s secretary (Culture), will monitor the progress and ensure timely completion of work.

The first major site to be transferred was the recently revamped MAP that houses several ASI protected monuments such as Balban’s Tomb, Jamali-Kamali Mosque and many other lesser known unidentified monuments and structures.

MAP in south Delhi, adjacent to Qutab Minar, and is spread across 200 acres.It is known to have over 100 monuments and ruins. Following restoration, it has been opened to public as an integrated area with multiple historic sites and a cafe at the Metcalfe’s lodge, DDA officials said.

Sanjay Van also houses several monuments that include Qila Rai Pithora that belonged to the Tomar dynasty. In the pre-Sultanate period, it was also the capital of Prithviraj Chauhan. The other monuments there include Rajon Ki Baoli and Anangtal Baoli that will now be taken up for restoration.

Similarly, Shalimar Bagh in north Delhi houses the Sheesh Mahal and an extensive Mughal garden apart from various relics of Mughal architecture. Mughal ruler Aurangzeb was crowned emperor at Shalimar Bagh. While the lawns were maintained by DDA, Sheesh Mahal will now be transferred to DDA, restored thrown open to public, officials said.

Experts, however, said DDA does not have expertise in restoration and the terms of transfer and monitoring of these projects should be carefully decided.

“Areas that are of archaeological importance or are in the vicinity of monuments have to be treated with care and DDA does not have the expertise to do it. It cannot asses nor recognise sites of archaeological importance, which makes this transfer problematic. Even if ASI or another organisation is going to oversee the work, the nature of such guidance should be decided and proper guidelines framed. Usually, in such cases, the two agencies may end up passing the buck on faults. So, clear responsibility and accountability should be fixed,” said Swapna Liddle, historian and author of “Shahjahanabad: Mapping a Mughal City”.

Recently, in two separate anti-encroachment drives in Mehrauli Archaeological Park as well as Sanjay Van, DDA’s role had been criticised after it demolished multiple centuries-old religious structures, calling them ‘unauthorised encroachment’.