DDA: 1,396 flats allotted for rehabilitation of slum dwellers

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Saturday said that it has allotted 1,396 flats out of the total 1,675 flats for rehabilitation of the slum dwellers of Jailorwala Bagh and two other slums in Ashok Vihar as part of its rehabilitation project. HT Image

The allotment has been done in multiple rounds through draw of lots since April last year, officials added.

Officials said that 1,675 EWS flats of 400 square feet area are ready for possession, built at a total cost of ₹421.81 crore. Spread over 340 square feet, each flat comprises one bedroom, one living room, one kitchen, one bathroom, one toilet and a balcony. DDA has undertaken in situ rehabilitation of 376 JJ clusters in the city under the “Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makan” scheme of the Union government.

The eligible families will have to pay ₹1,71,000, which includes ₹1,41,000 as the beneficiary contribution of the flat and ₹30,000 as maintenance charge for five years. This is after providing a subsidy of around ₹24 lakh on every flat, officials said, adding that the flats also have facilities like community halls, shops, anganwadi classrooms, clinics and a children’s daycare centre.

“Against the construction cost of ₹25 lakh per flat, the allotments are being made to the eligible JJ dwellers for ₹1.41 lakh as beneficiary contribution. These flats are equipped with all modern social and physical infrastructure, community facilities, sewerage treatment, clean and safe drinking water,” said a DDA spokesperson.

The objective of the rehabilitation project is to provide a better and a healthy living environment to the residents of JJ clusters, with proper amenities and facilities, the spokesperson added.

“The construction of the flats has been done using latest MIVAN technology where all components of the buildings are made of concrete. Every tower is equipped with lift and an open recreational space on the eighth floor,” said a DDA spokesperson.

Out of these 1396 flats, 1078 flats have been allotted to eligible slum dwellers of Jailorwala Bagh JJ cluster while 318 flats have been allotted to eligible households of two nearby JJ clusters at Golden Park Rampura and JJ clusters opposite Mata Jai Kaur Public School in Ashok Vihar.

While the total residential built-up area of the project is approximately 67,000 square metres, the covered area for community facilities is nearly 1000 sq mtrs. Basement parking is available over an area of 11,024 square metres and provisions have also been made for surface parking for 337 vehicles. Green space of 9257.70 square metres has also been provided within the project site, along with a sewage treatment plant.