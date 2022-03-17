DDA puts over 300 land parcels in Delhi on sale till May 3

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has put on sale over 300 land parcels in the Capital for residential, commercial and industrial use, with auctions to be held between April 19 and May 3.

In the auction list are residential plots of sizes varying from 66sqm to 325sqm and located in Dwarka, Rohini, Rajender Nagar and Mukherjee Nagar, among others, and 89 commercial plots, including 13 shops in various DDA-developed commercial centres that have been put on auction.

The land-owning agency has also put on sale land for group housing societies to be developed by private developers. “All the five plots for group housing societies are located in Rohini. The idea is to allow private developers to meet the housing requirements. The plots will be given on a freehold basis,” said a senior DDA official.

Earlier, plots were allotted to Cooperative Group Housing Societies but in 2019, the DDA decided to auction these plots.

Also Read | DDA asks Delhi govt to return flats in Narela used for Covid quarantine

The land-owning agency has also, for the first time, decided to outsource ancillary services -- like gyms, indoor games and library -- in its multi-purpose community halls.

DDA is developing multi-purpose community halls with facilities like gyms, indoor games, library, along with space for functions, creche and children’s play area, among others. According to the DDA plan, private firms will be allowed to run such services in five multi-purpose community halls on a licence fee basis.“While booking of community halls for functions will be managed by the DDA, other services in the community centre will be operated by a private firm. This will not only generate revenue but also help us maintain the infrastructure,” said a senior DDA official.

In the last two years, the land-owning agency has held close to 14 such auctions to dispose of vacant land parcels and commercial spaces developed by it.