DDA’s walk plans for six Metro station vicinities approved by transport body

To make city roads pedestrian-friendly, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is preparing walk plans of areas around Metro stations. The Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning and Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC), chaired by lieutenant-governor Anil Baijal, approved six walk plans on Thursday and they will now be implemented by civic agencies.

The walk plans for INA market, ITO junction, Hauz Khas-IIT Delhi Metro station, both campuses of Delhi University, and Kamla Nagar and Lajpat Nagar markets were approved. DDA officials said the six areas were taken up on account of their high pedestrian movement.

Baijal later tweeted, “These plans aim at improving walking infrastructure customized to specific needs of the respective areas.”

A senior DDA official, on condition of anonymity said, “The walk plans include dedicated pavements for pedestrian, cycle lanes and street furniture, among other amenities. The idea is to provide pedestrians hassle-free access to Metro stations. The plan will be implemented in a 500m radius of the six Metro stations by the civic agencies. We consulted with traffic police while drawing up these plans.”

The DDA plans to make 27 such walk plans, of which 15 are ready (including the six which were approved on Thursday).

The walk plans are part of the walkability policy, which was approved in 2019. The policy focuses on integration of walkability into various policies and projects and using technology for preparing walking tours, providing barrier-free pathways, pelican crossings near schools and major pedestrian crossings, and earmarking multi-utility zones (MUZs) to accommodate street vendors and other public activities.

The draft Master Plan of Delhi-2041 also emphasises on walkability and the provision of infrastructure to make streets pedestrian and cycle friendly.

Urban planners said area specific planning and infrastructure development is the best way to ensure walkable spaces. According to the walkability policy, 34% of all daily personal trips, 58% of all trips to educational institutions/centres and 31% of business/service trips are “walk only”.

Transport expert Sewa Ram, professor of transport planning at the School of Planning and Architecture, said, “While all streets should be pedestrian-friendly, especially in residential and commercial districts, there is a need to develop a specific plan for areas where the pedestrian volume is high. Such areas, mostly near Metro stations, markets, etc, should be identified and more space must be kept aside for pedestrians and non-motorised transport.”

Areas such as the ITO junction, which has numerous government offices and educational institutes, among others, has a high pedestrian volume apart from it being one of the busiest intersections in the Capital.

“In such areas, there is a need to regulate traffic and provide infrastructure such as wide pavements to ensure the hassle-free movement of pedestrians. The width of the pavement should be based on the volume of people,” said Sewa Ram.

Apart from the six areas, DDA officials said walk plans are being prepared for Nehru Place, Bhikhaji Cama, all ISBTs and the Karol Bagh market, among others.

During the UTTIPEC meeting, Multi Modal Integration (MMI) plans for Nawada, Uttam Nagar West and Janakpuri East Metro stations were also approved.