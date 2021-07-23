DDMA orders closure of Tilak Nagar market till Tuesday

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has directed that the market in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar be temporarily closed from Friday till at least next Tuesday for alleged violation of Covid-19 regulations.

It has also ordered the revenue department to survey the market area and check for encroachment by permanent shop owners as well as unauthorised street vendors, said an order issued by the DDMA on Thursday night, a copy of which HT has seen.

The DDMA, in its order, cited inputs from enforcement teams and senior revenue department officers, who visited the market and observed that Covid-19 norms were violated on at least four occasions on July 7, 10, 17 and 22.

“Amid possibility for third wave of Covid-19 pandemic and considering gross violation of health protocols under Covid-19 appropriate behaviour in the market.... I do hereby order closure / shutting of Tilak Nagar market, comprising of Mall Road, Main Market, Mangal Bazar Road, Old Market and Fruit Market area with effect from July 23 to July 27,” said the order signed by the concerned sub-divisional magistrate.

In the last three weeks, at least 20 markets in the city have faced similar crackdowns. They include large parts of Sadar Bazar, Laxmi Nagar market, Lajpat Nagar Central Market, Gaffar Market in Karol Bagh and several local markets in areas such as Madangir, Rohini and Nangloi.

A lockdown was imposed in Delhi on April 19 in view of the unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases, which overburdened the city’s health care system. As cases started declining, the DDMA relaxed the lockdown norms in a phased manner from May 31. Markets were allowed to open from mid-June but subjected to strict Covid-19 regulations such as mask compliance, observing social distancing, etc.

Kapil Gandhi, president of New Market welfare association, Tilak Nagar, said: “There are encroachment issues in the market. We need better coordination from the authorities instead of such a crackdown.”

“In the last few weeks, several markets have faced temporary suspension. It is unfair to put the entire burden of observing Covid-19 regulations on market welfare bodies. Local agencies and authorities too have responsibilities in this regard. We will meet the chief secretary soon to discuss the issue,” said Brijesh Goyal, president of Chamber of Trade and Industry -- a collective of market and trader welfare bodies based in Delhi.