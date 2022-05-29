DDMA to meet on Thursday to discuss Covid-19 situation in Delhi
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will meet on Thursday to discuss the Covid situation in the national capital in the backdrop of the Centre's advise earlier this month to states and UTs to consider discontinuing containment measures in view of the sharp decline in the fresh cases.
Last month, the DDMA lifted all Covid restrictions in the wake of significant improvement in the Covid situation in the city.
However, wearing of masks in public places, including buses and metro trains continued.
The DDMA meeting to be held at 3.30 pm on March 31 will be chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyender Jain, Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot and senior officials and expert members are expected to attend the meeting.
The meeting, apart from the prevailing Covid situation, will also review vaccination programme, said a notice issued on Monday.
With the rise in number of Covid cases in December last year due to Omicron variant, the Delhi government imposed several restrictions.
The restrictions were lifted gradually when the situation normalised and finally all curbs were removed from February 28.
Delhi on Monday reported 90 new Covid-19 cases and no fresh death due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate stood at 0.53 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.
Delhi had on Sunday reported 71 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.31 per cent, and one death.
The number of daily Covid-19 cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.
The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.
Uttar Pradesh witnesses slight rise in Covid cases
Uttar Pradesh recorded a slight rise in new Covid cases on Sunday as 149 more people tested positive for the viral infection as compared to 134 on Saturday and 127 on Friday. “In the past 24 hours, the state tested 110409 Covid samples and till now a total 114280304 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement.
Nitish Kumar chooses ‘poor party worker’ over minister RCP Singh for Rajya Sabha
In a surprise move, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United on Sunday opted for former Jharkhand lawmaker Khiru Mahto as the party's choice for the Rajya Sabha seat, denying a third term to Union steel minister RCP Singh whose term in the Upper House ends on July 7. Nitish Kumar's party announced its pick for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections on Sunday evening, hours after alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party named its candidates.
Coastal authority to expedite backlog of CRZ clearances
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority has planned a 'marathon' meeting over five weeks, between June 7 and July 4, to expedite a backlog of requests for coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) clearances. The apex body for realtors in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, CREDAI-MCHI, has also taken up the issue of pending CRZ clearances with the government. At least 23 proposals are for the redevelopment of older properties.
Leopard kills boy near KWS in U.P., angry locals thrash forest guard
An eight-year-old boy was killed by a leopard, which strayed from Katarniyaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, in Ayodhyapurwa village under Sujauli police station area on Saturday night, leading to a violent protest by locals who thrashed a forest guard, said divisional forest officer, KWS, Akash Deep Badhawan on Sunday. He said Seebu, the son of Rajjab Ali and a resident of Ayodhyapurwa village, went missing on Saturday evening.
Five NCR depots instructed to maintain rakes for Vande Bharat trains
In the backdrop of Indian Railways planning to introduce 102 Vande Bharat trains on different routes across the country, Railway Board has asked respective zones to start preparing the infrastructure needed to maintain the rakes of these prestigious trains earlier called “Train 18”.
