Deadline for Delhi schools to form fee panel notified

The Delhi government has directed all private unaided schools in the Capital to constitute a School-Level Fee Regulation Committee (SLFRC) by July 15 to determine and fix their fee structure for a three-year block beginning with the 2026-27 academic session. The Directorate of Education (DoE) on Tuesday said that strict action would be initiated against schools failing to comply with provisions relating to constitution and functioning of the committee (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

In a circular issued on Tuesday, the Directorate of Education (DoE) said strict action would be initiated against schools that fail to comply with provisions relating to the constitution and functioning of the committee, including the conduct of elections and fee fixation, as mandated under the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act and Rules, 2025.

“All concerned stakeholders, particularly the managements, principals, and staff of all private unaided schools in Delhi, are hereby directed to strictly and mandatorily comply with the procedure for the constitution of the SLFRC and the regulation of fees for the block of three academic years starting from 2026-27,” the circular, signed by DoE director Veditha Reddy, stated.

It warned that failure to comply with the provisions could invite “immediate and stringent action” against school managements, including monetary penalties, debarment, suspension or withdrawal of recognition, and even takeover of management under applicable laws.

The SLFRC will comprise representatives of the school management, the principal, three teachers, five parents and one nominee of the Directorate of Education. The committee will be responsible for fixing the school’s fee structure for the academic years 2026-27, 2027-28 and 2028-29.

To ensure transparency in the selection process, the circular stated that all parents and teachers in a school must compulsorily be included in the draw of lots for the committee. The draw must be conducted publicly and within the school premises.

While the committee has been tasked with determining fees for a three-year period, the rules under the fee regulation law do not explicitly state whether the same fee structure will continue through the entire block period or whether different fees can be fixed for each academic year within it.