Deadline to register kids for entry-level classes extended

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday extended the last date for registration for admissions to entry-level classes in private schools by two weeks in view of the latest surge of Covid-19 cases in the city.

The process of registrations for admission to entry-level classes — nursery, kindergarten, and Class 1 — for the 2022-23 academic session in private schools across the Capital began on December 15.

Earlier, the last date for submission of forms was January 7 this year.

“Keeping in view the prevailing Covid conditions, the last date for filing applications for admission in nursery/ entry level classes in private schools of Delhi is being extended for further two weeks,” tweeted Sisodia, who also holds the state education portfolio.

Sudha Acharya, principal of ITL Public School in Dwarka, and the chairperson of the National Progressive School’s Conference, which has over 120 private Delhi schools as its members, said the extension will help those parents who cannot avail of online services.

“Due to a surge in Omicron cases, some parents in the city might not have got the chance to submit forms [offline]. The extension will help them,” said Acharya.

Bharat Arora, general secretary, Action Committee of Unaided Private Schools, called the extension “a welcome step”.

Arora said that while many parents in the Capital were hesitant to register this year because of the uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic, formal education could not be replaced.

“All private schools are of the view that learning must continue irrespective of the situation. They must not miss this opportunity to get their child registered. We have tried our best to minimise learning losses in all sorts of challenging situations and will continue to do so. Formal schooling cannot be ruled out because of any sort of pandemic,” he said.

