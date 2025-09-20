Decomposed body of 24-year-old woman found in central Delhi

Decomposed body of a 24-year-old woman was found at her rented accommodation in central Delhi’s Anand Parbat area on Friday morning. Police suspect the woman was killed three to four days back by her partner who is currently on the run. Police suspect the woman was killed three to four days back by her partner who is currently on the run.

Police said a call was made by neighbours who complained of foul smell emanating from the apartment.

Nidhin Valsan, DCP (central) said, “A woman’s dead body was found in her first floor apartment in Nehru Nagar. The body was in a highly decomposed state. It appeared that the death occurred at least three to four days ago. The house owner stated that the woman lived with her partner, they had shifted five months ago. No visible injury marks were seen on the body.”

During a preliminary enquiry, police said they found that her partner had not been seen in the area for four days. “The body has been preserved at the mortuary for identification and post mortem examination. Efforts are underway to trace the man,” added the DCP.