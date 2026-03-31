The decomposed body of a 39-year-old man, missing since Sunday, was found in an open field at Mungeshpur near Bawana in Delhi on Tuesday, police said. Decomposed body of missing man found in Bawana

Police identified the man as Pradeep (single name), who was a habitual offender at the Bawana police station. Police said a murder case was registered at the station after the body was found.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (outer-north) Hareshwar Swami said that on Tuesday, the police station received a call regarding an unidentified man’s body in an open field at Mungeshpur. A police team reached there and found the body in a decomposed condition. The deceased was subsequently identified by his brother, Anil.

On Sunday around 2 pm, Pradeep had gone to a liquor shop with three associates. The group reportedly purchased alcohol and went to the Mungeshpur area. At about 10pm, Pradeep contacted his wife, shared his location near Sohti–Kutubgarh Road, and informed her that his scooty had a puncture but he would return shortly, said the DCP.

“After the call, his mobile phone was switched off. Despite repeated attempts by his wife and family members, he could not be located. On Tuesday, his wife approached Dariyapur police post and lodged a missing report. Following the discovery of the body, it was confirmed that the deceased was the missing man, Pradeep,” said the DCP.

Police said multiple teams were formed to identify and arrest the killers.