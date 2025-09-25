Decongest Delhi plan: NHAI starts prep work to extend UER-II

New Delhi The recently-opened UER-II. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has initiated the preparatory work on the first extension of the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), which will link it with the Delhi-Saharanpur Expressway and reduce traffic on the inner and outer ring roads and NH-44, by serving as a bypass and also diverting freight traffic from neighbouring states from central routes.

On September 22, the NHAI invited bids for consultancy services to undertake feasibility study and prepare a detailed project report in five months, at a cost of ₹2.32 crore. The extension is proposed to start from the Alipur-end of the UER-II and go up to Tronica City on NH-709B (Delhi-Saharanpur-Dehradun Expressway). It will be 17 kilometres long and is likely to cost over ₹3,350 crore.

The Delhi decongestion plan, which aims to set up a string of highways, tunnels, and high-mobility corridors in and around Delhi-NCR, states that this highway will provide faster connectivity to transfer traffic from Haryana and Rajasthan moving towards Dehradun. “Connecting the UER-II with expressway will decongest Delhi by diverting long distance and freight traffic away from the central roads in Delhi thereby easing pressure on NH-48, NH-44 and the Ring Roads along with Barapullah elevated corridor while improving connectivity and reducing travel time and emissions,” the NHAI report reads.

According the NHAI report, the planning section of the highway will first include a detailed feasibility study comprising traffic analysis, various alignment options, topographical study of the area and finalising lane configurations. This study will also cover utilities, such as power and water lines passing along the proposed alignment, and forest clearance requirements. “The NHAI will also undertake the socioeconomic impact assessment of the project,” an official said.

In the second phase, a study would be undertaken for the structural design of the corridor, hydrological and soil investigation of the area, as well as designing intersections. “DPR will also cover the drainage plan of the region where this 17km corridor will pass along with traffic signage plan, cost estimation and tolling scheme,” the official said.

To be sure, the villagers in north Delhi have been protesting against a toll plaza on the UER-II on the Mundka-Bakkarwala stretch.

Interestingly, the NHAI report also talks about tackling the stray cattle issue.

“To enhance safety and minimize road accidents caused by stray animals on National Highways, the consultant is required to identify suitable locations for cattle shelter and preference should be given to utilizing surplus available land within existing/proposed Right-of-Way,” the NHAI report reads, adding that shelter layouts will incorporate cattle sheds, fodder storage, feeding areas and basic amenities for caretakers.

Once complete, the extension will act as a key bypass for traffic destined to north, west, south and southwest Delhi and Gurugram, by moving vehicles through UER-II and Dwarka Expressway and bypassing Delhi’s ring roads. In the long run, the UER-II is proposed to extend from the Tronica City-end to Noida via Ghaziabad, through a second 65 km-long eastern extension.