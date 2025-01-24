Delaying CAG reports is a violation of provisions: Delhi BJP

Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for their alleged corruption in the tabling of the Comptroller and Audit General (CAG) reports. Participating in the blame battle, the Congress accused the BJP of supporting the AAP in the graft. Delhi high court. (HT Archive)

The allegations come hours after the Delhi high court dismissed the BJP’s plea to convene a special assembly session for tabling the pending CAG reports.

BJP leader Vijender Gupta had filed the petition, which was rejected on Friday morning. Gupta said the court’s order has made it clear that the Delhi government deliberately withheld the 14 CAG reports and delayed presenting them in the assembly without a valid reason. “The court acknowledged that though Section 48 of the GNCTD Act does not specify a time frame for presenting the reports in the assembly, delaying them for an extended period after receiving them from the CAG is a violation of constitutional provisions. AAP leaders should be ashamed as they cheated the people of Delhi and are now flaunting their sins,” Gupta said.

The Congress, on the other hand, said that the high court ruling only shows that BJP and AAP were hand in glove in Delhi’s corruption. Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav said, “If the CAG reports were not tabled in Delhi assembly, there is a provision to table these in the Lok Sabha, but even the BJP wanted to hide the corruption of AAP as it has been supporting it throughout. There was a systematic attempt to scuttle the reports that have remained pending for years now.”

Vijender Gupta claimed that the AAP is not tabling the reports before the elections as this would harm their electoral prospects. “The failure to present the reports also is a blatant violation of constitutional rules, which mandate presenting CAG reports in the Assembly — a rule followed by other state governments. Delhi is the only exception where such rules are ignored, as the government does not want the public to know how public funds have been misused. The court’s ruling is a slap on the face of the AAP government,” the BJP leader added.

As per details of the purported CAG reports shared by the BJP and Congress in the last week, the AAP government’s liquor policy caused a ₹2,026 crore loss to the state treasury, over ₹33 crore was spent on renovating the CM’s house and over ₹350 crore of additional expenditure was incurred for construction of hospitals.

The AAP did not respond to HT’s queries for a comment on the allegations.