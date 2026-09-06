Delhi: 11-yr-old boy rescued from sister’s stalker

New Delhi

The police identified the accused as 26-year-old Dharam Pal, a Kasganj native. (Shutterstock)

An 11-year-old boy, who was abducted four days ago by his sister’s stalker, was rescued by the Delhi Police from Ghaziabad, police said on Saturday, adding that the man wanted to “take revenge” as the boy’s sister rejected his advances.

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The police identified the accused as 26-year-old Dharam Pal, a Kasganj native. The woman works at a private firm while the man is unemployed, police said.

A senior police officer, who did not wish to be named, said, “She was not willing to maintain any relationship with him. Due to this, the accused allegedly kidnapped her younger brother and started threatening the family over phone, demanding that the complainant’s daughter be sent to his house. He then threatened to kill the boy,” the officer said.

Police said Pal allegedly kidnapped the boy from near his house in Jahangirpuri on August 31. “On August 31, a PCR call was received from the parents, who said that the boy had left for school in the morning but didn’t return home. After some time, the family received a call from an unknown number. The caller told them that he has their boy and identified himself as Dharam Pal,” the officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said Pal was acquainted with the family as he previously lived in the same locality. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said Pal was acquainted with the family as he previously lived in the same locality. {{/usCountry}}

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Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Akanksha Yadav said, “Through sustained technical and field investigation, details of call records and CCTV mapping, the team on Friday managed to trace the accused to Loni. The accused tried to escape, but after a long chase, the child was finally rescued from Azadpur flyover.”

Police said that upon being intercepted, Pal consumed a substance from a pouch and claimed it was poisonous.

The DCP said, “This was an attempt to evade apprehension. He was immediately shifted to BJRM Hospital for medical treatment. The successful rescue of the child was made possible through the prompt response, continuous efforts and effective investigation by the police team.”

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Police said they have filed a case of kidnapping and Pal is undergoing treatment.