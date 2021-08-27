Delhi: 18-year-old man, underage friend held for choking man and robbing him

Police on Friday said they have arrested an 18-year-old man and apprehended his underage friend for allegedly robbing a 77-year-old man of ₹1,050 after choking him in north-west Delhi’s Jahangirpuri early Thursday. The robbery was captured by a CCTV camera installed near the crime scene. The video footage helped the police identify and nab the suspects. Of the total stolen money, ₹1,000 was recovered from the duo, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (north-west) Usha Rangnani said the elderly man, Shyam Lal, in his complaint told the police that on the night of August 25, he was feeling unwell and went to nearby Babu Jagjivan Ram hospital for a checkup. While returning home around 4am on August 26, the duo choked him and robbed him of his money. The CCTV footage of the incident was later widely circulated on social media.

The video shows Lal, who works as a technician in a factory in Ghaziabad, walking alone with a black bag on his shoulder. Soon two people overpower him from behind. One of them chokes him while the other searches his pockets. After robbing the elderly man of his money, the two can be seen fleeing the scene, the police said.

“The elderly man went home and told his family about the crime. They brought him to the Jahangirpuri police station, where a case was registered and teams were formed to nab the robbers,” said DCP Rangnani.

The investigating team scanned the CCTV cameras installed near the crime scene and found footage of the robbery. The suspects were identified and caught following searches. One of them was identified as Ajay,18, a resident of EE Block in Jahangirpuri. The second suspect is a minor boy aged around 17, the police said.