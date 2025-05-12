Two men, allegedly involved in over 50 serious criminal cases across the Capital, were arrested early on Friday after an exchange of fire in south Delhi’s RK Puram, police said on Sunday. Delhi: 2 repeat offenders with 50+ cases held in RK Puram firing

According to deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Surendra Chaudhary, the accused are Suresh (goes by single name) alias Subhash from west Delhi’s Mohan Garden and Manish (goes by single name) alias Mogli from a Wazirpur JJ Colony.

On Friday, a patrolling team from the RK Puram police station noticed two men roaming suspiciously near Rao Tula Ram Marg. Police officers then nabbed the two after a fire exchange also injured one of the accused. Police said they recovered two loaded pistols, cartridges, and a stolen bike from the accused’s possession.

During interrogation, the two men confessed to a series of recent snatching incidents, including a gold chain theft on May 4 in RK Puram’s Vivekanand Market. Multiple FIRs have since been linked to their activities in Mukherjee Nagar, Subhash Place, and Sarai Rohilla, police said.

Suresh has previously been convicted and sentenced to over 11 years in prison in a heinous crime in 2012 while Manish is a proclaimed offender in Bharat Nagar police station with 26 prior cases including murder, armed robbery, and snatching.