Delhi: 24-year-old woman shot dead, friend found injured in Paschim Puri

A 24-year-old woman was shot dead and her friend, 25, was found injured at her house in west Delhi’s Paschim Puri on Saturday, police said. Investigators suspect the man first shot the woman and then attempted to kill himself by shooting himself in the chest, though they are also examining the possibility of an attack by a third person. The incident took place at the old slum quarters around noon.

According to police, locals heard gunshots from inside the house and alerted authorities. When police staff reached the spot, they found both individuals lying inside. Police identified the woman as Muskan, and the man as Neeraj.

Sharad Bhaskar Darade, deputy commissioner of police (west), said, “Inside the house, Muskan’s body was found lying on the mattress inside a room with a bullet injury on the head. Inside the second room, Neeraj was found injured with a bullet in his chest.”

Both were taken to hospital, where Muskan was declared dead, police said. Neeraj is undergoing treatment, they added. The Mobile Crime Team and FSL team inspected the spot for scientific evidence. Police said preliminary suspicion is that the man shot the woman and then tried to kill himself. “Entry of a third person has not been found yet,” officers said.

Darade added, “They knew each other. Muskan was married to someone else and got divorced recently. Rest of the facts are being verified.”