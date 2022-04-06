Delhi: 37-year-old delivers triplets at full term through IVF
In a rare case, a 37-year-old woman from Delhi, who had undergone in-vitro fertilisation (IVF), delivered triplets at full term, doctors said on Saturday.
Dr Tuhina Goel, consultant gynaecologist at Delhi’s Moolchand Hospital, said the pregnancy was extremely high risk as the mother in such cases is susceptible to developing complications such as premature delivery, anaemia, hypertension and gestational diabetes.
“The couple had come to me after 10 years of marriage and a previously failed IVF treatment at a different clinic. We carried out the IVF treatment on her and she successfully conceived triplets in her first attempt,” Dr Goel said.
The chances of triplet pregnancy are around one in 10,000 and that at full term is a fraction of this, according to health experts.
The 37-year-old’s husband, a resident of Ghaziabad, said the delivery was smooth. “We had come for treatment because even after so many years of marriage, we were unable to have children. The pregnancy and delivery both went smoothly, even though we were told of the risks. Now we are parents to two sons and a beautiful daughter,” he said.
Hospital records show that the triplets were delivered at 10.30pm on March 28 by caesarean section at the Moolchand Hospital, with no complications. The two male babies weighed 2kg and 1.8kg, and the female baby weighed 1.1kg.
Studies show that while multiple gestations is common, there is a high risk of premature birth depending on the fertility treatment used.
According to the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, half of all twins and 90% of all triplets are born prematurely, leaving them at a greater risk of developing health problems such as weak lungs, risk of bleeding in brain, cerebral palsy and even death.
-
Pune Police bust online cyber fraud gang, arrest two from Mumbai
The cybercrime police station has busted a Mumbai-based gang engaged in online fraud and arrested two people on charges of cheating a city-based person for Rs12.04 lakh. The complainant who was in need of steel for making the pavilion structure had posted his requirement. The victim deposited Rs1204,073 in his bank account at Karnataka Bank in the name of Adinath Metals. When the complainant did not receive steel, he approached the cyber police.
-
Loudspeakers will be seized if rules not followed: Bengaluru Police
Speaking to reporters in the city on Tuesday, the Bengaluru city Police Commissioner Kamal Kant said that loudspeakers are not allowed during the restricted hours and if this rule is violated loudspeakers will be seized and legal action will be taken. Hindu organisations in the state have asked that loudspeakers be banned from mosques in the city, threatening to use them in temples if this is not done.
-
Meat shops in Delhi remain open as owners await official order
Most meat shops in the city opened on Wednesday with owners citing an absence of official order against it, even as mayors threatened the meat shop owners a day earlier to down their shutters during Navratri. Shopkeepers in South Delhi including Jamia Nagar, Zakir Nagar, and INA said that if an official order comes, they will close their shops. On Wednesday, meat shops in the INA market were found open.
-
Sutradhara’s tales: Sir Charles Malet’s British residency at Poona
Pune: The last decades of 18th century marked the decisive entry of British to Poona city and court of Peshwas. Unfortunately, the reason for this entry stemmed from disruption in internal affairs due to Raghoba dada's flight against the 'consortium of ministers', the Barbhai. It was at Cambay, the head of British factory, Sir Charles Warre Malet, gave fugitive Raghoba refuge and transported him safely to Surat.
-
Don’t create confusion over chief minister’s post in Bihar, JD (U) tells ally BJP
Bihar's ruling Janata Dal (United) or JD (U) has expressed displeasure over the “unnecessary confusion” ally Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have created over the chief minister's post. He added Prime Minister Narendra Modi made Kumar the chief minister. State BJP leaders have staked claim to the top post after the party returned to power in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh last month. The state BJP chief, Sanjay Jaiswal, added to speculation about it on Tuesday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics