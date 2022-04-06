Delhi: 37-year-old delivers triplets at full term through IVF

In a rare case, a 37-year-old woman from Delhi, who had undergone in-vitro fertilisation (IVF), delivered triplets at full term, doctors said on Saturday.

Dr Tuhina Goel, consultant gynaecologist at Delhi’s Moolchand Hospital, said the pregnancy was extremely high risk as the mother in such cases is susceptible to developing complications such as premature delivery, anaemia, hypertension and gestational diabetes.

“The couple had come to me after 10 years of marriage and a previously failed IVF treatment at a different clinic. We carried out the IVF treatment on her and she successfully conceived triplets in her first attempt,” Dr Goel said.

The chances of triplet pregnancy are around one in 10,000 and that at full term is a fraction of this, according to health experts.

The 37-year-old’s husband, a resident of Ghaziabad, said the delivery was smooth. “We had come for treatment because even after so many years of marriage, we were unable to have children. The pregnancy and delivery both went smoothly, even though we were told of the risks. Now we are parents to two sons and a beautiful daughter,” he said.

Hospital records show that the triplets were delivered at 10.30pm on March 28 by caesarean section at the Moolchand Hospital, with no complications. The two male babies weighed 2kg and 1.8kg, and the female baby weighed 1.1kg.

Studies show that while multiple gestations is common, there is a high risk of premature birth depending on the fertility treatment used.

According to the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, half of all twins and 90% of all triplets are born prematurely, leaving them at a greater risk of developing health problems such as weak lungs, risk of bleeding in brain, cerebral palsy and even death.