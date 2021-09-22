Delhi 5-star hotel chef held for resorting to snatching to pay off debts

A 35-year-old chef at a five-star hotel in Aerocity, who lost money to gambling and wanted to make a quick buck, has been arrested for allegedly snatching gold chains of morning walkers in South Delhi, a police officer said on Wednesday. Police said the chef received a good package but resorted to snatching after losing money. A jeweller, who would allegedly buy the stolen items from the chef has also been arrested.

Deputy police commissioner (south) Atul Kumar Thakur identified the chef as Harish Chauhan and the jeweller as Rajender Aggarwal, 60. “After graduating from... Delhi University in 2006, Harish did a three-year hotel management course...and started working as a chef at the hotel... two years ago, he started gambling through online apps and lost money leading to a huge debt,” Thakur said. He said most of the alleged snatchings were reported from the Saket metro station, an adjoining park, and a bus stand. “He mostly targeted women on morning or evening walks or those heading office during the morning and evening hours.”

Police said to pay his debts, Chauhan chose soft targets to snatch valuables. “He runs like an athlete and is an extremely fast runner. He was quick at committing the crimes and operated alone. After FIRs (First Information Reports) were registered, a team was constituted..”. Thakur and after a month of relentless search and scrutiny of CCTV footage, they arrested Chauhan.

The police were on Tuesday tipped off about Chauhan’s plan of snatching. The informers told them he always carries firearms with him. “We laid a trap on the MB Road and arrested him when he came. He tried to whip out his pistol, but we overpowered him,” Thakur said. He added Chauhan told them he sold three snatched gold chains to Aggarwal, who runs a jewellery shop in Neb Sarai. “We have solved 15 cases so far after arresting him and further investigations are on.”