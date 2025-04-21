Menu Explore
Delhi: 6 more arrested for murder of 17-year-old boy in Seelampur

ByJignasa Sinha
Apr 21, 2025 05:46 AM IST

The victim, Kunal, was allegedly killed in a revenge attack by Zikra Khan alias Lady Don and her associates

Six more people have been arrested and two apprehended in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy in northeast Delhi’s Seelampur. The main accused, Zikra Khan alias Lady Don was arrested on Friday, police said.

On Thursday, around 7.38pm, Kunal had stepped out of his house for some work when the accused stabbed him repeatedly. (Representational image)
On Thursday, around 7.38pm, Kunal had stepped out of his house for some work when the accused stabbed him repeatedly. (Representational image)

The victim, Kunal, was allegedly killed in a revenge attack by Zikra and her associates who believed that Kunal and his friend Laala had stabbed Zikra’s cousin, Sahil Ahmed, 18, in November last year.

According to police, Ahmed was stabbed near his house on November 1. In the FIR, accessed by HT, Ahmed had alleged that Laala and his two friends attacked him and stabbed him for bursting crackers. The FIR doesn’t name Kunal. However, police said that Ahmed believed he too was involved.

On Thursday, around 7.38pm, Kunal had stepped out of his house for some work when the accused stabbed him repeatedly. Police said Kunal managed to get himself to a clinic but succumbed to injuries.

DCP (northeast) Ashish Mishra said after Zikra’s arrest on Friday, it was found that she along with two minors (aged 17 and 15) and another man had stabbed Kunal.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sahil Ahmed, his mother Zahir Ahmed, 42, Ahmed’s uncle Shoaib Israel, 35, cousins Nafish Salim ,32, and Aneesh Salim, 19, along with their friend Vikas Kumar, 29. Police also apprehended two juveniles aged 17 and 15.

Investigators said they are looking into other accused involved in the crime and the November 1 attack.

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi: 6 more arrested for murder of 17-year-old boy in Seelampur
