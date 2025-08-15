Delhi: AAP to back DUSU poll candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) student wing, Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP), has pledged support for Delhi University students keen to contest student union elections but lacking the funds to do so. Applications for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) polls opened on Friday and will close on August 25. Voting is scheduled for September 18, with results on September 19. (HT Archive)

Applications for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) polls opened on Friday and will close on August 25. Voting is scheduled for September 18, with results on September 19.

“This is the beginning of a model political process,” AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj said at a press conference on Friday. “If a student has the ability but lacks money, we will back them purely on merit. Student politics is the foundation of democracy – if it is poisoned here, the whole system is corrupted.”

To secure ASAP’s backing, DUSU aspirants must gather 50 proposers from at least five colleges, while college-level candidates need 10 supporters from their campus. Each applicant must also submit a one-minute campaign video and a 200–500-word statement of purpose.

Calling the initiative a “reset button” for campus politics, AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha said, “Talent will be measured by ability, not cars or cash. Leadership, oratory, and merit will decide the candidate.”

The drive will also extend to colleges without elections to promote “alternative politics” beyond DU.