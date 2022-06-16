Delhi adds 1,323 new Covid cases, 2 more deaths; positivity rate at 6.69%

Delhi on Thursday saw a slight drop in its daily Covid-19 tally after 1,323 infections were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the health department's bulletin. With this, the total number of cases since the onset of the pandemic has climbed to 19,17,228.

Two more patients succumbed to Covid and 1,016 recuperated in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of recoveries and deaths to 18,87,055 and 26,225 respectively.

The active cases in the national capital stood at 3,948 and the case positivity rate on Thursday came down to 6.69%.

On Wednesday, Delhi had reported 1,375 cases, 909 recoveries and zero deaths.

On Tuesday, 1,118 fresh cases were recorded - the first time in over a month that the daily tally crossed the 1,000 mark. As many as 500 recoveries and two deaths were reported on this day.

The health department's bulletin on Thursday said that 2,460 infected patients are currently under home isolation in Delhi and the total number of containment zones has climbed to 209.

The bulletin added that 19,776 Covid tests were conducted in the last 24 hours including 13,840 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 5,936 rapid antigen tests.

The daily cases in the national capital have been surging for the past few days and doctors and medical experts have cautioned people to not lower their guard against Covid and follow all virus-related norms, especially wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and avoiding going to crowded places, news agency PTI reported on Thursday.

On the vaccination front, authorities in Delhi have administered 24,601 doses to eligible beneficiaries in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count to over 3.45 crore. Of the total vaccinations, 12.9 lakh beneficiaries have been inoculated with the precautionary dose.