Delhi’s daily Covid-19 cases fall to 10,489; positivity rate below 15%

Delhi on Thursday witnessed a fall in its daily tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) after 10,489 new cases were reported, taking the caseload to 1,372,475, according to the health department's bulletin. The death toll rose to 20,618 after 308 people succumbed to the disease on Thursday while 15,189 more discharges took the total recoveries to 1,274,140, the bulletin showed.

The active cases in the national capital have climbed to 77,717 and the positivity rate has dropped below 15 per cent (14.24 per cent to be exact). On Wednesday, the positivity rate was at 17.03 per cent.

A total of 73,675 tests were conducted on Thursday of which 14,966 are rapid antigen tests while the remaining 58,709 are RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests, the bulletin added. The number of containment zones in Delhi are nearing 58,000 whereas 48,340 patients continue to remain in isolation.











