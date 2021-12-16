Delhi adds 4 more cases of Omicron variant, India tally climbs to 77

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday that four more cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been reported in the national capital, taking the tally to 10.

Speaking to reporters, Jain said that of these 10 cases, one patient has been discharged and the remaining nine are admitted at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) Hospital. “None of them is a severe case,” Jain added.

The Delhi health minister added that 40 people have been admitted to the special facility of LNJP hospital which is meant for isolating and treating suspected cases of the new variant.

Jain pointed out that many international travelers are being detected with Covid -19 upon their arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi."Eight such people were admitted to the hospital today (Thursday)," he further told reporters.

On Tuesday, Jain said that the Omicron variant has not spread in the community till now and the situation is under control, adding the government is fully prepared to tackle any variant of Covid-19.

"All necessary steps are being taken to stop the spread of the new Omicron variant. The Delhi government is keeping a sharp eye on the new cases and contacts of Omicron-infected patients are being traced," he said in a statement on Tuesday.

The first case of Omicron in the national capital was a 37-year-old man from Ranchi who had a travel history to South Africa, where the variant was originally detected. After testing negative for Covid-19 twice, the man was discharged on Monday.

With the fresh Omicron cases reported in Delhi on Thursday, the countrywide tally has climbed to 77. The Union health ministry has extended all Covid-19 restrictions till December 31 and has instructed all states and Union Territories to screen and test passengers arriving in international flights.

(With PTI inputs)