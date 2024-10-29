Delhi adds 500K voters, including 75K first timers

New Delhi The CEO’s office said the final publication of the electoral roll will be made on January 6, 2025, for the February 2025 assembly election. (Representative photo)

In the past 12 months, Delhi has added around 500,000 new voters — 74,091 of them are in the 18-19 age group — taking the total to over 15.35 million voters, according to the draft electoral roll published by the office of the chief electoral officer of Delhi on Tuesday.

The addition of 496,876 voters includes 203,562 male voters, 293,250 female voters and 64 third-gender voters.

The publication of the draft electoral roll has also kicked off the special summary revision of the electoral roll, with January 1, 2025, as the qualifying date, across 70 assembly constituencies of Delhi, chief electoral officer P Krishnamurthy said.

“People who have completed or will be completing age of 18 years on or before January 1, 2025, should get themselves enrolled as a voter. An eligible citizen going to attain the age of 18 years on any of the subsequent qualifying dates in 2025, i.e., April 1, July 1 or October 1, may also file their claim for inclusion in the roll through Form-6, in advance,” Krishnamurthy said.

The Election Commission of India conducts special summary revision to enrol eligible citizens and first-time voters annually, in October or November. The special summary revision also allows for corrections to voters’ particulars and invite objections against any wrong inclusion in the electoral roll.

An election commission official said the claims and objections can be filed between October 29 and November 28. The disposal of claims and objections will be done by December 24, the official said.

“Assembly constituency-wise draft electoral roll is available on the website of the CEO office (www.ceodelhi.gov.in). List of claims and objections in related forms such as Forms-9, 10, 11, 11A & 11 B are also available on the website. Citizens can view the list and lodge objections with officials concerned. A person, whose name has wrongfully been deleted from the electoral roll, can file an appeal within 15 days with the district election officer against the deletion of their name or submit Form-6 for inclusion of their name in the electoral roll any time during summary revision of electoral roll,” the second official said.

According to the draft electoral roll, Delhi has 15,357,529 total electors, which includes 8,278,772 male, 7,077,526 female and 1,231 third-gender voters.

The CEO’s office said the final publication of the electoral roll will be made on January 6, 2025, for the February 2025 assembly election. “However additions to the electoral roll continues even after the publication... Anyone added to the final electoral roll till the last date of nomination for election (any election) is eligible to cast their vote,” the second official said.