Delhi AIIMS retracts notice, says will stay open all day on Jan 22

A day after the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, announced that it would suspend outpatient department services (OPD) till 2.30pm on Monday barring critical and emergency services — due to the consecration ceremony at Ram Temple in Ayodhya — the hospital administration has withdrawn the notification after receiving flak from the public and opposition parties. The hospital administration has received flak for its earlier decision to suspend OPD services till 2.30 pm on Monday. (HT Archive)

The revised order on Sunday said that the OPD at AIIMS will remain open for patients with appointments on January 22.

“In continuation of this Office Memorandum of even number dated 20.01.2024 on the subject cited above (half-day closing on January 22), all Clinical Services including the Outpatient Services (OPD) shall remain open to prevent any inconvenience to patients and to facilitate patient care services,” read the office memorandum from AIIMS, Delhi, adding that “All Chief of Centres, Heads of the Department, Units and Branch Officers are requested to bring this to the notice of all staff working under them.”

The earlier notice issued on Saturday read: “It is notified for information of all the employees that the institute will remain half day closed till 2.30 pm on January 22.”

Similar notices were issued by other central government-run hospitals, including Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Safdarjung hospital sparking an outcry among the public. However, like AIIMS, both hospitals announced that they will remain fully functional on Monday.