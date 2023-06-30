Delhi registers its ‘best ever air quality’ during first half of 2023 in past 8 years, barring Covid period: Govt

The air quality in Delhi during the first half of this year (January to June) has been “best in the past eight years”, except for the period of low activities due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, according to a statement from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. As on Friday, the average air quality in Delhi falls in the ‘Moderate’ category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) below 200.

The ministry attributes this improvement to favourable weather conditions and the combined efforts of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining areas, and other stakeholders in controlling air pollution in the NCR.

This positive change indicates a significant reduction in air pollutants, including lower levels of harmful particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) and other emissions.

The air quality commission, according to the ministry, emphasised the importance of sustaining this progress and continuing efforts to achieve better air quality in Delhi-NCR in the future. The commission is also actively collaborating with relevant stakeholders to implement effective measures for preventing, controlling, and reducing air pollution to enhance the overall air quality in the region.

‘Good to Moderate’ days between Jan and June

The number of days with “Good to Moderate” air quality in Delhi during the first half of the year has been higher compared to previous years, except for the period of the worldwide Covid-19 shutdown. Here is a breakdown of the number of such days: 30 in 2016, 57 in 2017, 65 in 2018, 78 in 2019, 126 in 2020 (lockdown year), 84 in 2021, 54 in 2022, and 101 in the current year 2023.

Additionally, Delhi has experienced the fewest number of days with “Poor to Severe” air quality in 2023 compared to the same period in the past seven years (excluding 2020 due to the Covid-19 lockdown). The number of such days has progressively decreased from 147 in 2016 to 80 in the current year 2023.

The number of days with 'Good to Moderate' air quality is 101 in 2023 between January and June. (PIB)

Average AQI during Jan and June

During the period from January to June this year, the average Air Quality Index (AQI) for Delhi has consistently remained in the Moderate category, which is below 200. This year, Delhi has recorded its lowest average AQI compared to the same period in the last seven years (excluding 2020, which was affected by the Covid-19 lockdown). This information is illustrated in the graph provided.

In the first half of 2023, the average AQI fell below 200.

Daily average PM10 and PM2.5 concentration levels

In the first half of 2023, Delhi has observed the lowest levels of daily average PM10 and PM2.5 concentration compared to the same period in the last seven years (excluding 2020, which was affected by the Covid-19 lockdown). This indicates a significant improvement in air quality in terms of particulate matter pollution.

