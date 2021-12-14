Delhi airport launches e-boarding facility to cut queues, and ensure distancing

New Delhi: The Delhi airport has rolled out an e-boarding facility at all three terminals to cut the boarding time and ensure minimum interaction between the people at the airport, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), the airport operator said in a statement on Monday.

E-boarding gates with boarding pass scanners have come up at all terminals to allow passengers verify their flight details and proceed directly for security checks.“Passengers who have verified their boarding passes at the scanners can simply walk past the e-boarding gates for security checks and then board a flight without having to show their documents again. This will help save time, and cut passenger queues at the airport,” a DIAL spokesperson said.

These gates have been set up at Terminal 3 and Terminal 2, and deployment is in progress at Terminal T1, the spokesperson added. The gates have different sizes to accommodate all kinds of passengers such as those who are travelling with large bags, those who are moving on wheel chair and others, he added.

Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO, DIAL, said, “The onset of the global pandemic has made it more challenging to meet the travellers’ expectations as health and safety concerns have increased. DIAL has responded to the challenge and set a benchmark with several innovative solutions in place, e-boarding gates being one of the unique technological solutions installed at the airport. The in-house team of DIAL performed several trials at Delhi airport, keeping in view the Covid-19 guidelines issued by various government agencies. Our sole aim is to keep our passengers safe at any cost.”