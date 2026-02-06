Delhi airport launches Family@DEL with dedicated lanes, check-ins

A new initiative, Family@DEL, was launched at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on Thursday to offer travelling families access to dedicated terminal entry gates, exclusive family check-in counters, priority security lanes, and designated family seating areas at food courts with specially curated kids’ menus, the airport operator said. DIAL says the initiative will help families with infants, elderly or limited mobility move easily through the airport, with staff support and a command setup for assistance. (Courtesy: @DelhiAirport/X)

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said the programme was operationalised across all three terminals of the airport from Thursday. “The passenger-centric initiative is designed to enhance comfort, convenience, and ease for families travelling through the Delhi airport. The programme aims to simplify every stage of the airport journey by offering thoughtfully curated services tailored to the unique needs of families, thereby enhancing the overall passenger experience,” a DIAL spokesperson said.

Officials said that, in addition to dedicated access gates and swifter movement inside terminals, families would also be provided buggy assistance, if required, up to the boarding gates for those in need to ensure a seamless journey from the terminal forecourt to departure gates.

“Further, family travellers, including those with infants, passengers with restricted mobilities (PRMs), and elderly passengers, can enjoy complimentary baby strollers, private baby care rooms, PRM-friendly washrooms, and specially trained on-ground Family Assistance Buddies to guide and support families throughout their airport journey,” the spokesperson said, adding that “family” refers to those travelling with children or with elderly members.

At dedicated entry gates at terminals 1, 2 and 3, DIAL said staff would be deployed to guide family members. No additional fee or pre-registration is required to avail the service, the spokesperson added.

Speaking on the initiative, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of the GMR-Aero-led DIAL, said the Family@DEL initiative reflects the airport’s commitment to creating a more inclusive airport experience. “We recognise the unique needs of families and have thoughtfully designed this initiative to ensure their journey through Delhi International Airport is comfortable, seamless, stress-free, and reassuring, from departure forecourt to boarding gates, at every touchpoint,” he said.