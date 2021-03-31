Delhi airport posts tweet about random Covid-19 testing, then deletes it

The Delhi airport on Wednesday tweeted that it will start random Covid-19 testing of passengers arriving from states where high number of cases of the infection have been reported. But minutes later, the tweet was deleted.

"As per the latest government mandate, District Disaster Management Authorities shall conduct random Covid-19 testing of passengers coming from states where the cases are rising," Delhi airport said in the now deleted tweet.

"After collection of samples, the travellers would be allowed to exit. However, those passengers who are found positive, shall be mandatorily quarantined as per the protocol of ministry of health and family welfare. We thank you for your cooperation and wish you a safe journey," a note accompanying the tweet said further.

The tweet which was posted by Delhi airport on its official handle on Wednesday.





Delhi reported 992 cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday (in a 24-hour period) and its positivity rate stood at 2.70 per cent, according to a bulletin of the state health department. Four more people succumbed to the pathogen, the bulletin said.

Officials said the low number of cases can be attributed to less tests conducted on Monday on account of Holi.

The city had recorded 1,904 cases on Monday, the highest in around three-and-a-half months.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Wednesday said that it is going to increase testing in the national capital. "From today, we're going to increase testing to over 80,000 tests daily. Yesterday, govt issued an order for increasing 220 beds in ICU wards in private hospitals for Covid patients. There is just 25% occupancy in private & govt hospitals in Delhi," health minister Satyendra Jain said.

Last week, Jain dismissed the possibility of imposing another lockdown in the city, saying it was not a solution to check the spread of the pandemic that is again surging rapidly.

In the past week, Delhi recorded 1,881 cases on Sunday, 1,558 cases on Saturday, 1,534 cases on Friday, 1,515 cases on Thursday, 1,254 cases on Wednesday and 1,101 cases on Tuesday - the first time since December 24 that the number of cases crossed the 1,000-mark.