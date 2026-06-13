New Delhi, Hundreds of people wearing animal masks gathered at Jantar Mantar here on Saturday under the banner of "Roar4Rights" to protest against directions on stray-dog management, including the removal of dogs from public spaces and provisions for euthanising rabid and aggressive ones. Delhi: Animal activists protest against 'illegal' relocation of community dogs

One of the protest's main attractions was a mock "Dog-Free Panchayat, Police Station", where activists staged a street play highlighting what they described as the society's indifference towards crimes against animals.

In the skit, a woman sought to get a complaint lodged over the alleged sexual abuse of a dog, only to be turned away by a police officer who refused to treat the animal as a victim.

The protesters raised four key demands mandatory blood tests before Animal Birth Control surgeries, an end to the illegal relocation of community dogs, compulsory registration and investigation of animal-cruelty complaints by police, and stronger animal-protection laws with stricter penalties for offenders.

Preeti, one of the organisers, said the protest was aimed at drawing attention to gaps in the implementation of animal-welfare laws and ensuring that cruelty against animals is treated seriously by authorities.

She said activists are demanding stronger legal protections, proper registration of cruelty complaints and stricter action against those involved in the illegal relocation of community animals.

"We are not here only for dogs, we are here for every voiceless animal that suffers because laws are either weak or poorly implemented. If cases of cruelty are ignored at police stations and offenders face little consequence, the message that goes out is that animal suffering does not matter. We want authorities to recognise that compassion and accountability must go hand in hand," Preeti said.

She said the protest also sought better safeguards in animal-healthcare practices, including mandatory blood tests before sterilisation surgeries, arguing that welfare measures should prioritise the health and safety of animals.

The venue resembled a carnival of dissent. Protesters wearing masks of dogs, cats and other animals mingled with volunteers carrying placards and banners demanding compassion for animals.

A large stage backdrop displayed images of dogs, cattle, elephants, buffaloes and other animals, alongside the slogan "A People's Movement for the Voiceless".

Veterinarian and animal activist Sanjay Mahapatra said the skit was designed to spotlight the difficulties animal-welfare volunteers face when attempting to report cases of abuse and cruelty.

Sumit, a college student who looks after several community dogs in his neighbourhood, said people who live alongside community dogs know that relocation is not a solution. He said the animals are part of neighbourhoods and many are already sterilised and vaccinated.

"Instead of removing them, authorities should focus on the proper implementation of animal-welfare rules and support programmes that reduce conflict between humans and animals," he added.

Many participants carried posters highlighting issues beyond the current controversy over stray dogs. Some raised concerns over sterilisation procedures under the ABC programme, displaying placards demanding mandatory blood tests before surgeries and better veterinary safeguards for the animals undergoing treatment.

Speakers at the gathering argued that community dogs are an integral part of urban neighbourhoods and that large-scale removal of animals from public spaces would neither solve human-animal conflicts nor address public-health concerns.

The Supreme Court in May ruled that authorities are permitted to euthanise stray dogs that are rabid, incurably ill or demonstrably dangerous to human life.

The apex court also upheld its earlier directives to remove stray dogs from high-footfall public institutions like schools, hospitals and railway stations, barring their re-release in those areas.

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